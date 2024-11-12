Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,857 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roche by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

