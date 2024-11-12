CĪON Investment Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Base Distribution and Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

CĪON Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) has recently announced its financial updates outlined in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s board of directors has granted the executive officers the ability to determine the specifics of distributions to shareholders, which are then subject to quarterly approval by the board. On November 4, 2024, the co-chief executive officers of CĪON declared a quarterly base distribution of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This distribution is set to be payable on December 16, 2024, for shareholders on record as of December 2, 2024.

Additionally, the Q3 2024 financial results were made public by the company on November 7, 2024. The net investment income and earnings per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, were reported at $0.40 per share and $(-0.01) per share, respectively. As of the same quarter’s end, the net asset value per share was recorded at $15.73, demonstrating a decrease from the previous quarter due to market adjustments in the company’s portfolio.

Alongside the financial results, CĪON announced a press release concerning its conference call held on November 7, 2024, to discuss the Q3 2024 financial outcomes. Investors can obtain an accompanying slide presentation from the Investor Resources section on the CĪON website at www.cionbdc.com.

These declarations, along with the accompanying financial materials, have been included in the 8-K filing but are noted as “furnished” information and not filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The information shared in this filing has been further integrated as part of Regulation FD disclosure as per Item 7.01 of the 8-K submission. The full financial statements and accompanying exhibits can be accessed through the official SEC filing released by CĪON Investment Corporation.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete documentation for detailed insights into CĪON’s financial standing and operational performance.

Certain forward-looking statements and financial projections have been disclosed in the presentation materials, which potential investors and interested parties should carefully consider in conjunction with the company’s filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of CĪON’s financial perspectives.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

