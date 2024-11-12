Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Cloudflare stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -358.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,995.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,995.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,681,643.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,043 shares of company stock valued at $39,737,342. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

