Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of €1.23 ($1.31) per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at GBX 6,080 ($78.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 5,400 ($69.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,440 ($95.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,635.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 620.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

