Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCHGY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.