Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RNP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. 102,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,102. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

