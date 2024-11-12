Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 409,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

