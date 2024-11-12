Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after buying an additional 3,495,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $158,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. 2,953,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

