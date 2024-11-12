Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after buying an additional 212,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 692,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,154. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.19 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

