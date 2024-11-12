Compass Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 135,203 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

