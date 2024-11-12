Compass Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.