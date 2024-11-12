Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 70,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

