ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Files 8-K Report with the SEC

On November 7, 2024, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. submitted a Form 8-K report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing included details of the company’s current happenings as of the specified date.

The New Jersey-based financial institution, with its headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, provided insight into its financial standing, with its common stock traded under CNOB on the NASDAQ. Additionally, the company’s Depositary Shares, representing a fraction of its Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, trade under CNOBP on the NASDAQ.

As part of the recent report, ConnectOne Bancorp disclosed that it is not classified as an emerging growth company as defined under Rules 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company’s latest 8-K filing reflected details of “Other Events” under item 8.01, highlighting an attached Investor Presentation from November 2024. This presentation, detailed as Exhibit 99.1, provides valuable insights into the company’s recent activities and financial standing.

ConnectOne Bancorp’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William S. Burns, duly authorized the filing on November 7, 2024, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The filing also includes a detailed presentation on the company’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2024 and highlighted various financial metrics, including revenue, operating loss, net loss, adjusted EBITDA, as well as future financial projections for the remainder of 2024.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

