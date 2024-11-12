Contrasting NKGen Biotech (NKGN) and Its Peers

Volatility and Risk
NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NKGen Biotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NKGen Biotech
|$80,000.00
|-$82.94 million
|-0.05
|NKGen Biotech Competitors
|$554.64 million
|-$35.59 million
|-12.13
NKGen Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech. NKGen Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares NKGen Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NKGen Biotech
|N/A
|N/A
|-479.36%
|NKGen Biotech Competitors
|-4,888.35%
|-158.24%
|-42.84%
Summary
NKGen Biotech beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About NKGen Biotech
NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.