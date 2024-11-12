Contrasting NKGen Biotech (NKGN) and Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NKGen Biotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 -$82.94 million -0.05 NKGen Biotech Competitors $554.64 million -$35.59 million -12.13

NKGen Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech. NKGen Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NKGen Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% NKGen Biotech Competitors -4,888.35% -158.24% -42.84%

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

