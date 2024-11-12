Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.39.

TSE:EIF opened at C$55.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.64. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$43.08 and a 1-year high of C$57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

