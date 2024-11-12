Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,056,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $932.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $894.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $572.24 and a one year high of $962.00. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $10,806,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.