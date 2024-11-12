Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the stock’s current price.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,049,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

