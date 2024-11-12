Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 770,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 337,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Critical Metals Trading Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £774,985.00, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

