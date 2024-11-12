Critical Review: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Volatility and Risk

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16 Aptorum Group $430,000.00 15.54 -$2.83 million N/A N/A

Aptorum Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aptorum Group

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.