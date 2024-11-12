Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

