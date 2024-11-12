Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 233,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 193,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

