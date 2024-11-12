Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 3.1 %

KLAC stock opened at $666.03 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $524.03 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $731.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

