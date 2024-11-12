Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,904 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

