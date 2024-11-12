Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

