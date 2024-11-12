Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 79,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

