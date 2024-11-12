Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after acquiring an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

