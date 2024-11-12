DA Davidson Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Coty has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,750,021 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 1,687,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 733.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after buying an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

