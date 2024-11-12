Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $596.01 and last traded at $596.01, with a volume of 4839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.89.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $814.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.73 and its 200 day moving average is $437.39.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 115.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth $309,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

