David Garfinkle Sells 50,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreCivic alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 485.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 24,217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXW

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.