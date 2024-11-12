David Garfinkle Sells 50,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00.
Shares of CXW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
