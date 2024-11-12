Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $402.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

