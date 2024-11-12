Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO) Director Rowan Saunders Acquires 1,820 Shares

Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO – Get Free Report) Director Rowan Saunders acquired 1,820 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.80 per share, with a total value of C$99,736.00.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
