Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

State Street stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,856. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after acquiring an additional 161,466 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,466,000 after purchasing an additional 259,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

