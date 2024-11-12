Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ondas were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,568 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ONDS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative net margin of 450.02% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

