Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $815.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

