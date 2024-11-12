Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dicker Data

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.03 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,500.00 ($118,750.00). In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.03 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of A$180,500.00 ($118,750.00). Also, insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.19 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of A$45,950.00 ($30,230.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,950. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

