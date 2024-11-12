Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Citigroup (NYSE:C) Critical Analysis

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citigroup and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 5 11 0 2.59 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $72.06, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.32%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Dividends

Profitability

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citigroup pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Citigroup and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 4.70% 6.19% 0.49% Dime Community Bancshares 9.65% 5.58% 0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Dime Community Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $156.82 billion 0.85 $9.23 billion $3.45 20.23 Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 2.09 $96.09 million $1.50 22.95

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Dime Community Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.