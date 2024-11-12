Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Diodes Stock Down 3.9 %

DIOD stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 304,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

