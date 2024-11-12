Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Atb Cap Markets

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Docebo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

