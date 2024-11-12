Docebo (TSE:DCB) Cut to “Hold” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

