Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

