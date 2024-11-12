Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,675. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

