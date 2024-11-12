Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.