easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.04 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152.04 ($195.65).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £147.30 ($189.55).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($194.27).

easyJet Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 20.60 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 521.40 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.03. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.50 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

