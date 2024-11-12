Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $18.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 16,163 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
