Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $18.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 16,163 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

