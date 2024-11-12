Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $15.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 206,716 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 257,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238,180 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

