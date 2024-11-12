Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $15.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 206,716 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
