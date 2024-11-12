ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$843.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.12%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

