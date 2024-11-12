Elutia (ELUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Elutia has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

