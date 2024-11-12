Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 422,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,386,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

