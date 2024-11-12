Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.12. 422,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,386,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 9.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.