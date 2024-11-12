Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 79138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

